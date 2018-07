Što ponijeti na ljetovanje: uz ovih pet modnih trendova lako je postati kraljica plaže

Long weekend mood 😄💃🏻 I hope you guys had a fun Memorial Day weekend!! My flowy tunic can be worn as a bikini coverup (as I’m wearing it here) or as a top with jeans! It comes in 3 colors/patterns altogether and it’s under $50!! I’m loving mine!🙌🏼 Shop this look through the link in my bio or by following me in the @liketoknow.it app! http://liketk.it/2vWzm @chicwish #liketkit #LTKunder50 #chicwish #ootdgals #beachstyle #tunic #summerstyle #dressesup #LTKunder100 #LTKstyletip #outfitinspiration #hairsandstyles #casualstyle #streetfashion #stylegram #ootdmagazine #styleinspo #americanstyle #hairinspo #summerfashion

A post shared by Adelina Perrin (@thecharmingolive) on May 29, 2018 at 12:52pm PDT